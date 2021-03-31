Indian Forest Staffer Becomes Only Asian to Win Int’l Ranger Award

A range officer deployed at Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), Mahinder Giri, has won the prestigious International Ranger Award, becoming the only ranger from Asia to do so.

The award was announced for 10 professionals from across the world by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and World Commission on Protrected Area (WCPA) for their “contribution towards conservation”.

Giri won the award for his efforts in curbing human-wildlife conflict in and around RTR and for his role in the ongoing translocation of tigers from Corbett Tiger Reserve to RTR.