#GoodNews: India-born Author Wins Coveted UK Book Award
India-born author Jasbinder Bilan has bagged a coveted UK children's book award for her debut novel set in the Himalayan territory of her Indian roots and inspired by the special childhood bond with her grandmother.
'Asha and the Spirit Bird', aimed at readers aged nine years and above, beat competition from three other shortlisted books to be named the winner of the 2019 Costa Children's Award this week.
“As a girl, I always loved writing. In fact, I can't remember a time when I didn't invent stories, but I never imagined that one day I'd write a story that would be published,” said Bilan, who moved from India to Nottingham in the Midlands region of England with her family as a small child.
Her winning debut work follows eleven-year-old Asha, who is empowered with spiritual connections to her grandmother as she journeys through the wild and dangerous Himalayas with her best friend Jeevan.
"Jasbinder's majee (grandmother) was a strong, special woman who had the challenge of raising five children single-handedly, as well as running the farm in India, and Jasbinder's bond with her was the inspiration for 'Asha & the Spirit Bird', adds the Costa Awards citation.
In 2017, Bilan had entered Asha and the Spirit Bird' then called Song of the Mountain' into the Times/Chicken House Children's Fiction Competition for unpublished writers, where she was chosen by a prestigious panel of judges to win a publishing deal with Chicken House. Her debut novel went on to be published in its award-winning form in February 2019 and attracted critical acclaim.