Indian-American Doctor Stays Back at Delhi Border to Help Farmers

Swaiman Singh, an Indian-American cardiologist has extended his stay at New Delhi’s Tikri border, where, for the past three months, he has been offering free medical treatment to thousands of farmers lodging their protest against the Centre’s recently passed three agriculture laws.

Singh has put his return to New Jersey, US, on hold, and runs the 5 Rivers Heart Association, the only super speciality hospital in Tikri with medical camps for free checkups and distributes medicines for free to protestors, reported ANI.