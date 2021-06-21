IAF Inducts First Woman Fighter Pilot From J&K’s Rajouri 

Mawya Sudan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has become the first woman fighter pilot from Rajouri district to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the combined graduation passing out parade held on Saturday, 19 June, at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad’s Dundigal.

The ceremony was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

Sudan, who hails from Lamberi village in Rajouri's Nowshera, was first commissioned into the IAF as a Flying Officer and is the 12th woman officer to be inducted as an IAF fighter pilot.