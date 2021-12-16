Three Guinness World Records Achieved in Three Days at Science Festival in Goa

In a unique feat, the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2021 held at Goa's Panaji set three Guinness world records on three consecutive days, starting from Saturday, 11 December.

On Saturday, the participants achieved a Guinness world record for the "most people simultaneously assembling and launching" model rocket kits, reported The Times of India.

As many as 531 Class XI students from various schools in Goa, gathered on this day to assemble the Gaganyaan rocket model kits. The publication reported that nearly 50 percent of the event's participants were from rural areas, who had been trained to make a rocket from scratch.