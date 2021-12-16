Three Guinness World Records Achieved in Three Days at Science Festival in Goa
Goa CM Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to appreciate the participants for the extraordinary achievement.
In a unique feat, the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2021 held at Goa's Panaji set three Guinness world records on three consecutive days, starting from Saturday, 11 December.
On Saturday, the participants achieved a Guinness world record for the "most people simultaneously assembling and launching" model rocket kits, reported The Times of India.
As many as 531 Class XI students from various schools in Goa, gathered on this day to assemble the Gaganyaan rocket model kits. The publication reported that nearly 50 percent of the event's participants were from rural areas, who had been trained to make a rocket from scratch.
What Were the Three Guinness Records?
It reportedly took the team over 2 hours to assemble the kits with 20 different components. The rocket kits were later sent to Panaji gymkhana grounds for a pre launch testing, thus creating a Guinness world record for sending the "most number of rocket kits from a single venue." Out of the 531 rocket kits made by the participants, 496 were launched successfully.
Sunday's event witnessed yet another Guinness world record of "most people assembling rainwater harvesting kits at a single venue" online. Nearly 940 students of Class VII and VIII from Goa and 3,000 from 125 cities across the country joined online to construct a rainwater harvesting and water purification model on this day.
A third Guinness world record was achieved at the festival on Monday, after thousands of students from Goa and across India built a replica of the giant radio telescope dish antenna.
Goa CM Sawant Appreciates All Participants for the 'Extraordinary Feat'
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to appreciate the participants for achieving the Guinness records.
"The #GuinnesBookofWorldRecords recognized the achievements of "The most people assembling model rocket kits simultaneously" and "The most people assembling rainwater harvesting kits online and in a single venue simultaneously". I congratulate the participants who achieved these extraordinary feat at the India International Science Festival 2021," the CM wrote in a tweet.
