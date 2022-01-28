IIT Jodhpur Team Develops COVID-19 Diagnosis Technique Using Chest X-Ray: Report

The team has detailed the technique in a research paper published in the journal Pattern Recognition.



With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across various waves around the globe, countries have faced challenges with limited availability of testing kits and processing centres in remote areas. This has been the key motivation for researchers to find alternate methods of testing that are reliable, easily accessible, and faster.



Recently, Scottish researchers also developed an AI-based X-Ray technique that can likely replace the currently used PCR tests for detecting COVID-19 infections.



The technology developed by the experts at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) was found capable of accurately diagnosing COVID-19 in just a few minutes – far more quickly than a PCR test, which typically takes around 2 hours – and with 98 percent accuracy.