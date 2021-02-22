Hyd Traffic Police Aids Quick Transport of Lungs for Transplant
The Hyderabad traffic police assisted in the timely transportation of the live lungs, by initiating a green channel.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police, on Saturday, 20 February, reportedly helped transport a pair of live lungs from the Malakpet branch of Yashoda Hospital to Secunderabad – a distance on approximately 12 km – in as little as fifteen minutes.
The distance would have otherwise taken approximately 45 minutes to cover, amid heavy traffic.
Whats more? The Hyderabad Police managed to help get this done despite the fact that they had been engaged in diversions for Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu’s visit, reported The New Indian Express.
According to media reports, a ‘Green Channel’ is established to transport the organs from one place to another in the shortest possible time to save lives of those awaiting the organ transplant in the operation theatres.
According to The New Indian Express, this is the eighth such effort, in 50 days, by the traffic police, for the purpose of a live organ transplant.
