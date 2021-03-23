How a Noida Company Helped Job Seekers With Contactless Hiring

A Noida-based organisation called Pragati has been doing wonderful work in bridging the wide gap between employers and those looking for work. The team has identified a contactless way for companies to hire their workforce.

Pragati has a vision of enabling 25 million job opportunities in next five years through their platform.

The company launched in January 2020, just two months before the country went into a complete lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown led to a huge workforce being bereft of jobs and a daily wage, forcing them to look for the next best available opportunity, even in other career fields.