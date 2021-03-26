‘House of Stray Animals’: Sheltering Noida’s Strays Since 2007
House of Stray Animals (HSA) is a free dispensary for all street animals that has been set up by Mr Sanjay Mohapatra in Noida, Uttar Pradesh . He has been working for the welfare and benefit for street animals for the past 14 years.
Sanjay started HSA as a rescue service dispensary but as time passed, he is now sheltering more than 120 animals and is working on free vaccination for all street animals including cattle.
“Due to poor finance, the HSA is not able to provide service to everyone. I only charge a few people who can afford to pay with nominal rate so it supports us financially. It is not our main source of income.”
Sanjay, speaking to The Quint, said that he has rescued more than a lakh animals till now from the time he started in 2007. He has been encouraging rescuers to bring in all the animals that are hurt and not to worry about the expense.
Dr Prince Verma who is working with the dispensary stated that they treat more than 100 animals in a day and most of them are strays.
The House of Stray Animals is well equipped with a number of expert veterinarians and also has mobile OPDs for animals to provide first aid if they suffer serious injuries in road accidents. Sanjay recently inaugurated a campaign to promote adoption of Indian strays. The campaign was kickstarted by acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
“During the lockdown, we even started our own community kitchen for animals as people were not able to get out of their houses. We fed more than 7,000-10,000 strays per day.”
