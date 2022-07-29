NGO Gives Bicycles to Over 450 Women Labourers in Bid to Empower Them

Nandi (48) and her husband Amarkant (54), who reside in a slum in south Delhi, cycle 20 to 25 kilometers every day to sell balloons in different markets across the national capital.

“We don't have any other option. Over the years, the city has got fancy air-conditioned buses and metro. We are not even allowed to travel with balloons. We felt like those modes of commuting were never meant for people like us," Nandi said.