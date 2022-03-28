IIT Mandi Startup Uses Green Tech To Turn Steel Mill Waste Into Usable Products

Steel mills produce a great amount of waste, and most of it is thrown into landfills which causes environmental pollution. Whereas, green technology takes up less energy, no electricity and negligible furnace and is entirely pollution-free.

The team utilises clean combustion techniques to trim the steel mills' waste into a metal that has high iron content. This can, in turn, be reused by industries including that of ship building, oil and gas plants, stone crushing plants and power plants, officials said.