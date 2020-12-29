My 2020 Good News: Learned To Express Grief Through Creativity

Year 2020 takes me down a memory lane that is strange. I have lived in Mumbai without boarding a local train in the past nine months! I wonder if that is good or bad news.

This year took away my father from me. We lost him on 30 June 2020. I took a decent time to get over the grief and came to terms with his loss. Though it was not the best year, I consider 2020 a memorable year because I wrote over 41 poems – 34 in English and 7 in Marathi – my mother tongue.