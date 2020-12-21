My 2020 Good News: Focussed on My Body, Came Closer to Goal Weight
The Quint’s Abira Dhar shares what made her year worthwhile.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
(2020 has been tough on us all. Through the ‘2020 Good News’, we wish to focus on events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times. The Quint's Abira Dhar shares what made her year worthwhile.)
2020 is almost over, and what a year it has been.
When we look back, we think of a lot of negative events – news or otherwise – but
I am going to focus on the one good thing that has happened in my life. Of course, there was other positive news but this one matters the most to me and that is my weight loss journey. From March 2019 to today, I have lost 16 kilos.
It started back in 2016 when I weighed 74 kgs – the maximum I have been for someone who is barely 5 feet. It hit me when my doctor suggested I need to shed the extra kilos. Meanwhile, I also had plans to start a family.
By 2018 I had lost 7 kgs, I was 69 kilos, and then I got pregnant. I went back to the same weight.
It took a lot of hard work, but the lockdown really helped me lose weight because of one reason – I stopped eating out, something I couldn’t do earlier.
Before coronavirus, my weekends were ‘cheat days’ and one outside meal a week became a way to satisfy my cravings. The lockdown changed all of that and luckily for me, I did not only lose weight but I also started fitting into clothes I never thought I could fit into again, even those I bought back in my college days!
Being able to focus on myself and my body has truly been something good that came out of this year. The compliments kept coming and the ‘feel good’ factor when
you look at yourself in the mirror… That keeps me going.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.