My 2020 Good News: Got Into a Good College, Beat COVID-19
Sanjivani Ray from Ranchi, Jharkhand, shares what made her year worthwhile.
(2020 has been tough on us all. Through the ‘2020 Good News’, we wish to focus on events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times. Sanjivani Ray from Ranchi, Jharkhand shares what made her year worthwhile.)
What made my year worthwhile? Well, let me count. A lot of things made my year worthwhile but it was not as easy as one would think.
I managed to secure a decent 87 percent in my Class 12 CBSE examination and also secured admission in a decent college (after some struggle). Unfortunately, I lost my grandfather on 15 August. It was a shock to everyone in the family, but the hardship didn’t end there as all of my family members, myself included, contracted COVID-19. I was devastated.
My father was on oxygen support for several days but our love and prayers were answered; we all recovered and came out healthier and happier out of it.
I know this lockdown period has been a great time for all those who aspired to try their ‘chef skills’ in the kitchen, and I was no different. I became a good cook.
I also felt emotionally closer to my family. I never acknowledged the household chores that my mother did would be this tough! During the lockdown, everyone in my family divided the housework, and let me tell you... it wasn't as easy as I thought it would be. An 18-year-old now knows what it takes to be a homemaker.
Indeed, this year was a disaster, but one thing that surrounded us was love, prayers, and above all, hope. This year, I learned to be grateful for what I have, acknowledge the small things, and pay homage to whoever I have lost. Cheers to the coming year!
