My 2020 Good News: Got Into a Good College, Beat COVID-19

I know this lockdown period has been a great time for all those who aspired to try their ‘chef skills’ in the kitchen, and I was no different. I became a good cook.

I also felt emotionally closer to my family. I never acknowledged the household chores that my mother did would be this tough! During the lockdown, everyone in my family divided the housework, and let me tell you... it wasn't as easy as I thought it would be. An 18-year-old now knows what it takes to be a homemaker.

Indeed, this year was a disaster, but one thing that surrounded us was love, prayers, and above all, hope. This year, I learned to be grateful for what I have, acknowledge the small things, and pay homage to whoever I have lost. Cheers to the coming year!