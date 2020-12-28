My 2020 Good News: Handled Both ISC Board Prep and Internship

Searching for good memories and making good ones in 2020 felt like doing maths for twenty hours a day but nevertheless, two internships that followed a long, uncertain lockdown period made 2020 worthwhile for me.

My first internship started in late October, and my second in December. Of course, as a student in 12th grade, my ISC syllabus reduction was a cherry on the cake because studying peacefully was a task this year!