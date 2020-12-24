My 2020 Good News: Welcomed My Son Into This World
The Quint’s Prakash Pandey shares what made his year worthwhile.
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
(2020 has been tough on us all. Through ‘2020 Good News’, we wish to focus on events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times. The Quint’s Prakash Pandey shares what made his year worthwhile.)
In July, when lockdown restrictions had started easing but cases had still been increasing steadily, it seemed as if we were be stuck in a loop for all of 2020. There were uncertainties and fears, but for my family, it was the best month for we welcomed a baby boy into our lives.
His name is Yuvaan, and he is five months old now. He is just starting to show his tiny teeth and I am so happy to be able to spend time with him while working from home.
This year started with a very unknown disease that we are still battling, yet, with the arrival of our son, it was as if nothing else mattered. His smile gives me so much happiness, and as I embrace fatherhood, I have learned to count my blessings and ignore the rest.
This was indeed a very good year for me. I hope we all can focus on the positives and make the upcoming year better for ourselves and our loved ones.
