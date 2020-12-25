My 2020 Good News: Got a Scholarship to Study in Netherlands
Krishnanath from Netherlands shares what made his year worthwhile.
(While the year has been a difficult one for the world, there has been occasional happiness and moments of peace that made 2020 worthwhile. Through 'Good News 2020', we want to focus on the positives that helped us overcome. Krishnanath from Hyderabad shares what made his year worthwhile.)
This entire year has been quite challenging, with wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and no people around. I only remember the haunting silence throughout the month of April to June. I was not able to meet my friends or relatives. Though we were all able to communicate using social media apps and were able to have group calls on Google Meet, I missed the outside world.
I was in the final year of my graduation and missed out on the college placements. My life was getting tough... but things changed for the better when I got a scholarship to study in Netherlands.
I got a scholarship to pursue my Master’s degree at the International Institute of Social Studies at Erasmus University, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
My classes for the course commenced, but because of the pandemic, I was not able to travel to the Netherlands. At first, it was very hard to attend the online sessions because of the time difference. But soon enough, I was able to manage my time and marched ahead.
I learnt to manage life with protocols, masks and shields. In fact, I found happiness in those rigid protocols.
When things started getting normalised, I moved to Netherlands. As soon as I reached, however, the government announced a lockdown due to the second wave of coronavirus in the UK.
However, I had the courage and confidence to brave these tough times. 2020 has been a time to extend love, support, and cheers to all our loved ones for whom this time would have been equally tiring and depressing. With vaccines around I believe that the world would wake up to a new world, where things would soon be back to a new but happy normal.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.