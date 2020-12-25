My 2020 Good News: Despite Risks, Became a Business Owner

It has been very challenging for all of us. Though most of us would have started 2020 with enthusiasm and positivity, it all became still when the pandemic broke out.

There was chaos all around and being trapped inside my house without knowing what was happening, I was perpetually glued to the television. It almost seemed like the world was about to end.

Things got difficult for me as I was staying alone in Delhi and was not able to go back home to Kashmir. Initially, I was disturbed and scared as I felt homesick.