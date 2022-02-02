Tea Seller From Bihar Puts Aside a Part of His Income To Help the Poor

Sanjay Chandravanshi, a tea seller from Bihar's Gaya, puts a part of his income aside to help the poor and homeless people in his neighbourhood. Chandravanshi has been running an 'ancestral' tea stall on the pavement near Gaya's Gol Pathar Mod for some 35 years now.

Every day, for the past few years, he has been distributing tea and biscuits to scores of poor people, including sadhus in his area, free of cost. According to IANS, he puts aside a lion's share of his income, earned by selling tea, 'sattu', and juice, to help at least 20-25 poor, disabled, or physically challenged people, every day.

Besides, to help them brave the cold weather, he distributes blankets and lights bonfires for them, reported news agency ANI.