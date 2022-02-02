Tea Seller From Bihar Puts Aside a Part of His Income To Help the Poor
Every day, for the past few years, Chandravanshi has been offering tea, biscuits, and blankets to the poor.
Sanjay Chandravanshi, a tea seller from Bihar's Gaya, puts a part of his income aside to help the poor and homeless people in his neighbourhood. Chandravanshi has been running an 'ancestral' tea stall on the pavement near Gaya's Gol Pathar Mod for some 35 years now.
Every day, for the past few years, he has been distributing tea and biscuits to scores of poor people, including sadhus in his area, free of cost. According to IANS, he puts aside a lion's share of his income, earned by selling tea, 'sattu', and juice, to help at least 20-25 poor, disabled, or physically challenged people, every day.
Besides, to help them brave the cold weather, he distributes blankets and lights bonfires for them, reported news agency ANI.
A Family Effort
Chandravanshi's wife and son also support him in his efforts.
According to a report by IANS, his family has been involved in social service since India's Independence.
Chandravanshi said that his father Banwari Ram and grandfather Zandu Ram, who staunchly believed in giving back to society, inspired him to pursue philanthropic work.
"The tradition of helping the poor and marginalised has been in my family for almost six decades now. During summers, I also serve them two glasses of sattu in the afternoon."
"During winters, I light a bonfire near my handcart. The homeless people then gather here to warm themselves. Apart from this, I also distribute blankets, sweaters, and woolen wears to them every year."
He reportedly distributes almost 200 blankets to homeless people annually.
Chandravanshi, who resides at Kendua village in Gaya's Imamganj block, also helps the downtrodden by arranging free medical treatment for them. He has reportedly mortgaged his house to help the needy in his village. Now, in addition to the residents of Gaya, people from neighbouring areas also reach out to Chandravanshi for help.
He wishes to construct a night shelter for the homeless in his neighbourhood.
No Help Received From State, Centre
Lamenting that the Central and state government have turned a blind eye towards this issue, Sanjay said: "I had written a letter to the former Prime Minister. Then I wrote to the Chief Secretary of the Bihar government describing the situation of the less fortunate in the state. But till date nothing has been done by the Bihar government. I am still waiting for the Bihar government to respond to my request of building a night shelter in my village," reported IANS.
Chandravanshi desires to continue helping the needy throughout his life. "I will continue to help the poor until my last breath. I hope my future generations also indulge in feeding the poor selflessly."
(With inputs from IANS, ANI)
