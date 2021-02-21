Goans join hands with migrant workers to revive dying ponds

In a heartwarming endeavour to revive the ponds drying up in Goa, Harshada Kerkar, an artist in her fifties and her niece, Sharada Kerkar, a Goan artist in her twenties started an environmental initiative with the help of migrant workers who have lost their employment in the raging coronavirus pandemic, reported Scroll.

The idea started when Harshada noticed that the buffaloes and other cattle had no water to drink from in the pond of Saligao village in Goa. The village has over 1500 homes, and around 30 in the vicinity of the pond. Growing up, she remembered every village in Goa having a pond for the animals to drink from, and the farmers to use to water their crops, added the report.

Sharada as a social sector worker managed the fundraising, logistics and administrative responsibilities. The project is currently community funded. Harshada was responsible for mobilising the community, expanding the group’s network and hiring labor, added the report.