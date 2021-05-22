Guj Farmer Revives Old Trees Instead of Axing, Increases Produce

An orchard owner in Gujarat, Rajesh Shah, uses a technique called girdling to make old trees produce more fruit to help the farmers, rather than allow them to be axed.

According to The Better India, Shah, a farmer by profession, revived a 125-year-old mango tree on his farm to produce over 2.3 lakh kg fruit in a year. He used the method of ‘girdling’ to make the tree increase its fruit production.

The report states that Rajesh was inspired by Gujjar folklore – an ethnic agricultural community to revive the fruit bearing trees by using the method of girdling.