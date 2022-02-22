Delhi Govt To Replace Old Petrol, Diesel Vehicles With New Electric Fleet
The General Administration Department has purchased 12 EVs as a step in the same direction.
The Delhi government has begun work on replacing its existing fleet of petrol and diesel automobiles with energy-efficient electric vehicles, in line with the Electric Vehicle Policy instituted in 2020.
The General Administration Department (GAD) is known to have purchased 12 such electric vehicles as a step in the same direction, to be used by ministers and senior bureaucrats in the Delhi government, as per reports in PTI.
"The process to identify and send the existing vehicles for scrapping has also been initiated," a senior GAD officer told PTI.
The usage of diesel and petrol vehicles over 10 and 15 years of age, respectively, is banned in Delhi, as per the ruling of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The Delhi government, in its Electric Vehicle Policy passed in 2020, had instructed all the departments to add only electric vehicles to its existing pool, and replace the existing petrol and diesel automobiles with EVs.
The government is reportedly working towards the replacement of old vehicles for VIPs as well, while trying to retain their registration numbers.
Currently, 12 options are available with the authorities in the electric vehicle category to choose from for the purposes of purchase and replacement.
(With inputs from PTI.)
