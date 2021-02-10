Coca-Cola Shifts to 100% Recycled Plant-Based Bottles in US

In what is being touted as a major shift in its sustainability strategy, Coca-Cola Company is introducing 100 percent recycled plastic bottles in the United States, reported Bloomberg.

As per the Break Free From Plastic Campaign, Coca-Cola, which was responsible for more plastic pollution than any other company once advocated for plant-based bottles that don’t use fossil-fuel inputs.

Coca-Cola asserted that it is focused on taking substantial steps in preventing the plastic waste that chokes the world’s water sources.