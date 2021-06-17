Chhattisgarh Village Vaccinates All Eligible People With 1st Dose

A remote village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Dantewada district, Renganar, has become the first village in the state to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible people, officials said on Wednesday, 16 June.

A public relations department official in Raipur said, “The village has set an example in the fight against the pandemic. It became possible due to constant efforts of healthcare personnel and awareness teams,” news agency PTI reported.

Located around 420 km away from the state capital of Raipur, Renganar has a population of 310 adults out of which 294 eligible persons have been inoculated with the first jab, he added.