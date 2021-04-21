Bengaluru Home-Cooks Volunteer to Prepare Meals for COVID Patients
Many took to social media platforms to share the ways they could pitch in.
As the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus increased in Bengaluru, residents in the city kick-started volunteer efforts to provide food and other necessary items for COVID-19 patients. Many took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to share the ways they could pitch in and help those in need.
Sreya Vittaldev, a resident of HAL in Bengaluru, made a spreadsheet with contacts of people willing to cook food for those in need and by Tuesday morning, more than 20 people in different parts of the city came forward to help. The contacts can be found on this link.
Sreya was not the only one compiling contacts of those willing to cook food. Abhilash Gowda, a resident of Sahakar Nagar in the city, also began compiling contacts of people cooking food for COVID-19 patients in different parts of the city on Monday. "I posted about it on social media and I got a lot of responses. I want to compile contacts from every region of the city," Abhilash said.
Sneha Vachhaney, a resident of Bellandur in the city, posted on Instagram about cooking food for those in need in Bellandur, Sarjapur, HSR Layout and Koramangala. She added that she will be able to help those in need in Indiranagar and Yemlur areas of the city as well.
Another Bengaluru resident Charan Kumar put up a similar social media post to help COVID-19 patients and frontline workers.
Several others also took to social media to make it known that they are willing to help cook meals for those in need.
Sreya Vittaldev also posted on Twitter about helping COVID-19 patients take care of their pets.
Many others volunteered to help deliver medicines and groceries for COVID-19 patients and others who are unwell or in need of help from volunteers.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)
