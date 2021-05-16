Missing Bengal Tiger, Named India, Found by US Authorities
“We are happy to report, the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood has been found,” Houston Police tweeted.
A Bengal Tiger, named India, that had gone missing in Texas in the United States, has finally been found unharmed.
In the video taken shortly after he was found, Houstan Police Department Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza can be heard saying, “We got him, he is healthy.”
“We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed,” Houston Police tweeted.
According to Texas law, tigers can technically be owned as pets as long as the owner is able to obtain a certificate of registration. Cuevas also owns two monkeys, but they are under 30 pounds and therefore are abiding by Texas state law, NDTV reported.
About a week ago the tiger had been spotted in the front yard of Texas’ west Houston neighbourhood. A 26-year-old was taken into custody after being identified as the Tiger’s owner.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.