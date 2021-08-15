BBMP to Plant 75,000 Saplings, Construct 5,000 Recharge Wells in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has inaugurated a couple of new initiatives this Independence Day– to plant 75,000 saplings and create 5,000 rainwater recharge wells in Bengaluru. These were put forward to commemorate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The tree-planting project will be conducted jointly by the BBMP, the Horticulture Department, and the Lakes Department.

The BBMP in a statement said that the initiative will identify spaces around lakes in the city where the 75,000 saplings will be planted.

It further said that around 1,300 parks within the BBMP jurisdiction will have 5000 rainwater recharge wells constructed, to save rainwater and recharge groundwater. This task is being taken up jointly by the BBMP and a nonprofit organisation called United Way Bengaluru.