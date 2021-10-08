Aleesha Gadhia, an Indian-Origin Girl, Wins UK PM's Award for Climate Campaign

On Thursday, 7 October, Aleesha Gadhia, a six-year-old Indian-origin girl received British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's daily Points of Light award for her sustained efforts to raise awareness on deforestation and climate change.

With this, Aleesha became the 1,755th person to receive the British PM's Points of Light award. The award was launched in 2014 in order to acknowledge people who are making a difference in their communities, reported news agency PTI.

A climate activist, Aleesha is also a mini-ambassador for the United Kingdom (UK)-based non-profit organisation Cool Earth that works with rainforest communities to stop deforestation and urges businesses to develop more sustainable practices. Aleesha has raised over GBP 3,000 for Cool Earth.