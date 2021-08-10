After 3 Years, Photos From a Science Fair Reunite 3 Orphan Sisters in Hyderabad

Three years ago, three sisters had lost their father – their only surviving parent. Orphaned, two of the siblings were sent to live at an orphanage in Hyderabad while the youngest was separated – living with her grandmother until the elderly woman died. In a stroke of fortune, the three sisters were recently reunited, following a miraculous series of events.

After a science fair was held at some state-run orphanages, photographs of the event were circulated among the children. Seeing the photos, the two older sisters, 12 and 14, had informed their institution's authorities that a girl in the pictures resembled their younger sister, District Welfare Officer Akeshwar Rao told News18.

The youngest sister was soon traced by the authorities with some effort, but she was unable to recognise her sisters at first. However, her older sisters were absolutely certain that they were related. A DNA test subsequently conducted on the three then confirmed that they were indeed siblings, The Indian Express reported.