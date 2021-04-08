Centre Gives Patent to COVID Alert Device Made by 2 Bihar Students

In the wake of a second COVID surge in India, a COVID-19 alert device made by two high school students of class 10 and 12 from Bihar’s Patna was issued a patent by the central government. The device checks temperature and aids in physical distancing.

During the lockdown last year, Arpit Kumar and his brother Abhijeet, from Bihar’s Bal Bhawan Kilkari, worked on the 'Contactless Temperature and Distance Measuring' (CTDM) device for four months, and seeing their talent, state government’s ‘Kilkari’ provided them with a scientific platform as well as other logistic support.

Jyoti Parihar, director of the Kilkari, informed that the device was registered by the patent office of the Central government.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Arpit said, "As soon as someone with a high temperature above the normal level comes to the close proximity of this device, the person wearing it will get an alert.”