Centre Gives Patent to COVID Alert Device Made by 2 Bihar Students
The device measures temperature and aids in practicing physical distancing.
In the wake of a second COVID surge in India, a COVID-19 alert device made by two high school students of class 10 and 12 from Bihar’s Patna was issued a patent by the central government. The device checks temperature and aids in physical distancing.
During the lockdown last year, Arpit Kumar and his brother Abhijeet, from Bihar’s Bal Bhawan Kilkari, worked on the 'Contactless Temperature and Distance Measuring' (CTDM) device for four months, and seeing their talent, state government’s ‘Kilkari’ provided them with a scientific platform as well as other logistic support.
Jyoti Parihar, director of the Kilkari, informed that the device was registered by the patent office of the Central government.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Arpit said, "As soon as someone with a high temperature above the normal level comes to the close proximity of this device, the person wearing it will get an alert.”
Th device can be worn like a badge.
“The device also measures the surface temperature of a body and receives data processed through a microcontroller at mega 328P,” the two students claimed, The New Indian Express reported.
The brothers received the patent certification in March this year, after Kilkari helped them with the registration process.
Parihar said Kilkari is “in touch with several companies that manufacture devices and have started the consultation with some Bihar-based industrialists who can take it to the production level for the larger benefit of those battling this deadly virus.”
Arpit and Abhijeet's father is a nursing staff in the private sector.
She also added, “Young researchers like them get the right opportunities at the Bihar Kilkari Bal Bhawan which falls under the education department of the state government.”
