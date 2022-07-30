Rajagopal From Tamil Nadu Receives His PhD at the Age of 70

Rajagopal had graduated in BTech in 1978 and MTech in 1980 from the Department of Chemical Engineering in Alagappa College of Technology in the Guindy campus of Anna University. He then worked with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), until he retired in 2013.

When his daughter joined his alma mater for studies, it inspired him to pursue his PhD.

His thesis focused on finding solutions to the problem of effluent water generated in ONGC and textile and pharmaceutical industries. "I treated the water in the laboratory in two different processes and compared the results to find if they fell within the permissible limits prescribed by the Pollution Control Board. This is only a preliminary study. I got reasonable results,” he said, reported The Hindu. He said that due to his commitment to his family, it took eight years to complete his thesis.

His PhD was also delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and his guide being changed.