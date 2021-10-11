Seven-Year-Old Aadhyaa From Bengaluru Wins Global Peace Photo Award

Her parents said that Aadhya has been into photography since she was only four years old. She would capture whatever seemed intriguing to her with her mother's phone camera, which, later, her father used to send to several photography competitions.

On 21 September, Aadhyaa and her mother travelled to Vienna for the award ceremony. UNESCO congratulated Aadhyaa on social media and appreciated her achievement.

In partnership with UNESCO and the Austrian Parliament, the prize is awarded to photographs that can display human efforts towards a peaceful world.

(With inputs from The Times of India.)