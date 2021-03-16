29-Yr-Old Dentist Has Been Camping With Farmers for Over 100 Days

Navkiran Natt, a 29-year-old dentist has been camping at the borders of the national capital, in solidarity with the months-long farmers’ protest against the Central government’s three farm laws. Natt has been living in a tent and managing a makeshift 'Bhagat Singh Library’ for the agitating farmers.

With a background in film studies, Natt says she could have certainly done a lot more with her time and life with all her work and educational experience but her heart lies with the cause of farmers, NDTV reported.

The farmers’ protests has been going on for over a 100 days now.

"Books help me, books help us," says Natt. Besides running the library, she is also helping edit copies of a newspaper born from the farmers’ movement, named 'Trolley Times.'