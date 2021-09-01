All Adults in Indore Given at Least 1 Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: CM Chouhan
Indore is India's first district with a population of over 10 lakh where all adults have taken one vaccine dose.
All adults in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday, 31 August.
Indore has become India's first district with a population of over 10 lakh, which has vaccinated 100 percent of the adults with the first dose.
"Many thanks to the people of Indore, public representatives, administration, crisis management committees and various social organisations that due to their active cooperation, Indore has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 100% of the adults."Shivraj Singh Chouhan
"Recently, during my stay in Indore, I had appealed to the people of Indore to take the first dose by 31 August. Indore has done this miracle. The dose of security and life has been taken by the residents of Indore. Many congratulations, thanks!" the chief minister added.
Chief Minister Chouhan also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings and guidance.
"Successful, many thanks to Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi ji, with whose blessings the state could get enough vaccine and Indore achieved this goal. Under the guidance of the prime minister, we will soon achieve the target of 100% vaccination in all of Madhya Pradesh," he tweeted.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated Indore on the achievement.
"First dose of vaccine reached 100% citizens of Indore! The first dose of vaccine has been administered to 100% of the adults of Indore under the ongoing vaccination campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to all the health workers and citizens for this unprecedented achievement!" he said in a tweet.
Madhya Pradesh had reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 30 August, bringing the state's total active cases to 75.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.