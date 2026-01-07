The 2017 Unnao Rape Survivor on Life Beyond the Courtroom

While she awaits the next hearing and plots her legal steps, the survivor is distraught. Not only because of the uncertainty that lies ahead but because of what the case has already cost her.



Since she began fighting the case, five people connected to her have died.

Her father was picked up on April 3 and was thrashed and jailed in Unnao, where he eventually died on April 9. On April 7, she and her mother set themselves on fire in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home due to inaction by authorities. They were rescued.



In March 2020, Sengar and six others, including two police officials, were convicted in the case. Sengar continues to serve ten years' imprisonment after being sentenced for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Sengar's bail plea in the case has been heard and has been reserved for over a month.



On 28 July 2019, she lost both her aunts in a fatal car crash that raised suspicions. The truck involved had a blackened number plate and the driver belonged to Sengar’s village.



“I was on a ventilator for six months after the accident. When I gained consciousness and asked about them for a long time, my family members did not tell me. When I went to the village, someone told me. They said ‘Don’t you know your aunts died in the accident?” she says, her voice quivering again.



The survivor’s advocate, who was a friend of the family, Mahendra Singh, was also in the car during the crash. Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He died a few weeks later.



The survivor continues to feel the aftermath of that near-fatal crash.

