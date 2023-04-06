'Crackdown on Women Protesters After IP College Incident Unforgivable': DU Prof

When an incident like this takes place, who looks into the matter within the college? And who in your opinion should be held accountable?

During the Diwali Mela at Miranda House, we did not think that there would be such a crowd. This time, flyers went out... Women were emotionally rattled. If there is a stampede and someone loses their lives, then the college authorities will be held accountable. There can always be a miscalculation.

After the incident, we had set up a committee to look into the matter. For all events, we now have registration forms so that we can understand how many people from outside are coming. We are yet to figure out how to hold our annual college fest.

What is happening at IP College since the incident, however, is a cause for concern. The protests by young women are a call to society. The college administration should allow such protests. Even if they cannot participate, the crackdown on protesters is unforgivable. The revolt from the victims' side, draws society’s attention to what is right and what is wrong. Quelling protests is unbecoming of a university and the principal.

The college should look into whether an FIR has been filed. If it has not been filed, then the college should look into why not. The attention has turned to curbing dissent. I am in solidarity with the protesting students.