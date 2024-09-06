'If Govt Can Discriminate Against Saurabh Kirpal, What Of Other Queer Indians?'

'I am who I am, take me as I am', was what Justice Dipak Misra said six years ago on 6 September, 2018, while reading the historic judgment that struck down the pre-Independence laws under Section 377 that criminalised homosexuality.

Saurabh Kirpal, India's first gay lawyer who is still being snubbed from judgeship by the government of India despite the collegium's recommendations, remembers the day and everything he felt as he listened to the verdict in the front row of the courtroom.

"It was as though they were speaking to us and you could feel the burden being lifted. The oppressive nature of its very existence, the fact that the court that we called our own had in 2013 in the Kaushal case thought it okay to call us a minuscule minority, that feeling that you are considered second class citizens, that kind of dissipated at that point of time," Kirpal said as he spoke to The Quint on this new episode of 'Badi Badi Baatein'.

The burden of 'criminality' was lifted, but is queer India really unburdened of the lingering stigma, discrimination, and tokenism?

In 2017, Kirpal was recommended to be elevated as a judge in the Delhi High Court, but the Ministry of Law & Justice has not processed his appointment since.

Several inexplicable reasons have been cited, including his partner for two decades being a Swiss national, and the possibility of him being 'biased' while deciding upon cases related to the queer community.

What are the burdens that are yet to be lifted? If somebody as iconic as Kirpal can be discriminated against, what happens to others from the queer community who are not so privileged?

Read the full interview: