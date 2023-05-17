'Small-Town Couples Like Us Exist': Kajal, Bhavna On Marriage Equality Fight

"It's not like there are no queer or trans persons in small towns. Can someone say that there are singers and actors only in big cities?" says 28-year-old Kajal, as she sits down for an interview with The Quint, alongside her 22-year-old partner, Bhavna.

"I come from a small town in Haryana. She comes from a small town in Punjab. We are there. There are others just like us, but they don't come out," adds Bhavna.