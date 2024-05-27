'Scared of Coming Out': The Reality of Queer-Friendly Workplaces in India

Pride Month is nearly here and as companies and brands gear up to flaunt rainbow flags and share social media posts on 'inclusivity', we can't help but wonder – are workplaces in India actually queer-friendly?
"Sometimes, people at work make derogatory remarks and jokes. Sometimes, we [queer people] are overlooked for promotions due to our sexuality. There is a lack of allyship, and we feel isolated without support," says Jayant, a 40-year-old gay man whose pronouns are he/him.
"The most important concern is that we're forced to conceal our identity due to negative comments and fear of coming out."
Jayant tells The Quint there should be a year-round commitment with continuous support for queer people – not just during Pride Month. "There should be strong policies against discrimination and harassment, as well as equitable healthcare for our families," he adds.
This Pride Month, we asked a few members of the LGBTQIA+ community to read out real-life stories shared with us by queer employees. Their names might not be real, but their experiences prove that India Inc. has a long way to go before it can call itself 'inclusive'.
What do you think about this? Would you like to share your experience at your workplace with us? You can leave your comments in this form – and we promise your response will be anonymous if you choose not to reveal your name.
This Pride Month, join us in demanding India Inc to be more inclusive!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)