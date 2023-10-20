ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'A Festival Of Empty Words': Poem On SC's Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

A 5-judge constitutional bench of the SC unanimously ruled against the legalisation of same-sex marriages in India.

Mekhala Saran
Published
Gender
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of India unanimously ruled against the legalisation of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.

While Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice SK Kaul were in favour of recognising civil unions of non-heterosexual couples, Justices SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha said it would not be "constitutionally permissible to recognise a right to civil union mirroring a marriage."

This poem is a reflection on the verdict.

Your words mean nothing

If they end with a no

Do you see –

the sea of broken hearts

that bleed the colours of the rainbow

I write about the Law

But today I will exhale Poetry

The Gatekeepers can cite their Acts

They mean nothing if you don't feel

The desperate hunger of an unfinished kiss

A kiss delayed, a​ kiss denied

Oh to be turned away

from the glorious fete of glittering rights

But no battles are won overnight

Hold hands in the dark, and there will be light

Or maybe the truth was never in sight?

Maybe this one was

just a festival of empty words

Not the glorious fete

of glittering rights

(Mekhala Saran is studying Global Media and Digital Communications at SOAS, University of London. She was formerly The Quint's Principal Correspondent - Legal. Find her on X @mekhala_saran.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from gender

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×