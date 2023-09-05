As the Panjab University (PU) campus is all set for its student body polls on 6 September, Wednesday, an unexpected poll issue emerged as a significant talking point in the run-up to the elections – the discourse around menstrual leave policies.

Menstruation has hardly ever entered the political discourse in university campuses. However, the status quo was broken when the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) introduced menstrual leave as a poll promise on 30 August. Two days later, on 1 September, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), too, included menstrual leave in their letter of commitment to the students.