Muzaffarpur Case: 'No Rape' Says Police, Family Disagrees; What Really Happened?

The Bihar Police had formed an SIT to investigate the case. Now, they have claimed to have solved the case after completing the investigation. Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar announced this in a press conference on Monday, 20 August.

According to SSP Rakesh Kumar, the deceased and the main accused Sanjay Rai were in a relationship for the last three years. Telephonic records show that they used to talk on phone. On the night of the murder, 11 August, the two had a phone conversation. According to the police, this conversation occurred between 10:30 and 11 pm. After the call, the deceased reached Chaur (farm area) where they met regularly, the police claims.

"The 45-year old main accused thought that now everyone will know about his alleged relationship with the 14-year-old girl," the police said.

“Five youths from the same community as the deceased and living in the village were aware of the relationship between the deceased and the accused for the last 2-3 months. They wanted to catch both of them together. The five reached the spot 2-3 minutes after the girl reached there. There was a heated argument between them. The youths also beat up the accused Sanjay. One of these youths, Pankaj, hit the girl on the head with a rod. They also attacked her with a khurpi (agricultural tool). When the girl became unconscious, the five fled from there.” says the SSP.

The girl’s hands and feet were tied with a rope made of leaves, she was strangled and dragged away from the crime scene. Police say that this was done by Sanjay to keep his secret hidden.

The girl’s body was dragged about 20-30 meters away from the crime scene to a watery place and then buried there. The accused used a hoe to disturb the soil and conceal the blood stains. After this, he fled in his friend’s car.

Marks of being attacked with a sharp weapon have been found on the back of the girl's neck, head, and palm.

The police have so far arrested the main accused Sanjay Rai and his accomplice who allegedly helped him escape. Apart from this, three of the five accused youths have also been arrested. While the search for the other two is on.

Apart from this, the administration has also taken bulldozer action at Sanjay Rai's house under the leadership of CO Mukesh Kumar.

The police have also arrested Golden Das, who claims to be a leader of a particular community and 15 others. They are accused of inciting violence, disturbing law and order, and attacking the police in the area. All the 16 accused arrested in this case are named while 250 unidentified people have also been made accused.