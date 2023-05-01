'We Are Getting Old...': Mothers of LGBTQIA+ Kids' Message on Marriage Equality

"We are growing old. Some of us will touch 80 soon. We hope that we get to see the legal stamp on the rainbow marriages of our children in our lifetime."

Parents of LGBTQIA+ persons, who are part of a support group called Sweekar - The Rainbow Parents, have accepted their children and their partners for who they are – but they also want the Indian society to open its gates for them.

Reading out an open letter to the Supreme Court, urging the five-judge bench to legally recognise marriage equality, Meghna Kulkarni, a parent, said: