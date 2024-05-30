Inside Mumbai's Haji Malang Where a 700-Year-Old Tradition Continues to This Day

"We will always come here, Baba will always be here so we will always come visit."

“We will come no matter what. This is a space we cherish.”

"A dargah can't ever be shut or destroyed, and if it is, no one can stop us from coming here. So if they begin talks about destroying this place we would definitely stand up and be a part of taking some action to protest it."

A Malanggad resident told us before we left, "There are about 5000 families here, we don’t leave. We vote, and we take part in elections from here. We have limited aid from outside. We struggle to keep the water going through the summer months, supplied only by our wells. But we continue to live here, because we love and owe Baba Haji Malang and are committed to continue doing so. Yet whether we are here or not, Baba's mazar will continue to be here.”

(Rayyan Monkey is a writer, filmmaker and a diversity and inclusion specialist. She uses her skills to share gender expansive stories from contemporary and historical contexts, often working with organisations like The Queer Muslim Project, Gaysi Family and Naaz Foundation. She is a founding member of The Fatsmeagol Collective.)

Fixer: Fajr

Production: Nida Parvez

(This story was produced as part of the InQlusive Newsrooms Media Fellowship 2023. InQlusive Newsrooms is a collaborative project by The News Minute and Queer Chennai Chronicles, supported by Google News Initiative, and is working on making the Indian media more LGBTQIA+ sensitive.)