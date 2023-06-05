'Nudity Not Obscene by Default': Kerala HC Quashes Case Against Rehana Fathima

The Kerala High Court on Monday, 5 June, quashed a case against Kerala activist Rehana Fathima, pertaining to a controversial video of her children painting on her semi-nude body, reported LiveLaw.

Fathima was charged under Sections 13, 14, and 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Section 67B (d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Passing the order on Monday, Justice Kauser Edappagath said that the video, which was circulated by the activist on Facebook, cannot be considered obscene as she had explained that it was created to challenge patriarchal notions and the sexualisation of women's bodies.