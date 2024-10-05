Haryana: How Meo Women Still Can't Inherit Property Due to a Colonial Law

"I miss my old home, how do I not have any control or share over the house I spent my childhood in?"

Rubina (35) distinctly remembers the day that she and her mother, Hakeeman (75) were pushed out of their house in Nalhar village in Nuh, Haryana. After Hakeeman's husband passed away, all the properties in the village were taken by Raheeshan, the first wife as she also has sons besides daughters.

In Nuh, having sons or a brother means it is relatively easier to demand and control inheritance. But Hakeeman only has one daughter, Rubina. The mother and daughter were made to leave the house and they now reside in a small shelter surrounded by a field in Nuh.