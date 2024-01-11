'Not 500 Complaints': Haryana Cops Probing Harassment Claim Against Varsity Dean

“We received an anonymous complaint from students of Sirsa’s University School For Graduate Studies (USGS). There are 500 girls in the department. But that is certainly not the number of complainants," Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan told The Quint on Wednesday, 10 January, on allegations of sexual harassment raised by several girl students against the Dean of a Haryana college.

Earlier this week, an anonymous letter, allegedly written by several girl students belonging to USGS affiliated to Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana accused professor Sushil Kumar of "indecent conduct and sexual harassment".

Though various mainstream media outlets reported that 500 girls have accused Kumar of sexual harassment, SP Vikrant Bhushan told The Quint that “it seems far from reality.”

The anonymous letter, a copy of which was accessed by The Quint, stated: