'Snatched Pistol, Tried to Run Away': Cops Nab Delivery Man in Noida Rape Case

"He (accused) forcefully entered my house after handing over my delivery. He threatened me with a knife and raped me. When I resisted, he hit me. After I began to scream loudly, he ran away."

This is what a 19-year-old woman, allegedly raped by a delivery agent who came to drop milk and eggs at her doorstep inside a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida on Friday, 27 October, said in her First Information Report (FIR), as quoted by police officials.