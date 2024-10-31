'Phones Off' This Diwali: Can a Digital Strike End Abuse of Women Gig Workers?

(The working conditions of gig workers is a key focus area for The Quint. Become a member to support our journalism.)

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual harassment.

On a September evening, 33-year-old Uber driver Sarita (name changed) was driving back to her home in South Delhi when she accepted a ride to make some 'extra cash'. Little did she know that the 20-minute ride would turn into a nightmare.

Her three customers were 'drunk', who, she alleged, kept passing sexual comments about how 'attractive' she was – and even touched her inappropriately'.