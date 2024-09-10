Air Force Officer in J&K Accuses Senior of Rape, Alleges Cover-Up by Authorities

In her complaint, the female officer revealed that she shared this with two female colleagues, who advised her to file a formal complaint. However, she encountered challenges even in submitting the complaint to the Air Officer Commanding (AOC).

“A Colonel was assigned to investigate the incident, and the Wing Commander was made to sit with me during the investigation. My statement and examination were noted down. When I objected to his presence, which was in violation of Section 788(a) of the Regulations for the Air Force, the investigation was closed to cover up the administration's mistakes,” she stated.

The officer then submitted a fresh application to the internal committee of 1 Wing. It took two months for the station to assemble the internal committee, which finally convened on 2 April. “The bias of the station authorities in aiding the sexual offender was heartbreaking. The medical examination was not conducted until I insisted multiple times, and even then, it was done on the last day of the investigation,” she claimed in the complaint.

The survivor also accused the authorities of helping the accused by preventing witnesses from giving testimony. “I had pleaded with the internal committee to use their authority to summon a witness, but the witness was made to leave the camp before giving a statement,” she alleged.

In her presentation to the internal committee, the survivor raised objections about the inadequacy of the medical examination. However, she said the committee was in a rush to close the inquiry, and her objections were ignored. She also claimed she was subjected to daily harassment by the authorities.

“My personal communications are constantly being monitored unofficially. The ongoing harassment has severely affected my mental health, and I am living in constant fear,” she added.

The survivor's lawyer, retired Colonel Amit Kumar, declined to share further details about the case. He however said the survivor had endured significant harassment over the months and was compelled to report the matter to the police. “We hope for a fair investigation and that the culprit is brought to justice,” he stated.

Public Relations Officer of the IAF, Jaideep Singh, refused to comment and instead asked to talk to officers at the Srinagar Air Force Station. However, despite repeated attempts, IAF officers in Srinagar could not be reached for comments. We are also trying to contact the accused for his version. Once their version is available, the story will be updated accordingly.